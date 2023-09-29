- The clean up after the devastating fires in Maui is still going strong, and we can continue to send help from the Mainland. That’s where the Reggathering comes into play. Jacquie Wright and Beto Burnz sat down with us this morning to share what they have planned for this weekend to give back to Maui.
- Burnz says the first annual REGGATHERING will be a get together like no other. Rallying under the Reggae banner of Roots Cultures, organizers want to remind everyone that ECO-nomy is all about people and place. Burnz says when we come together in harmony with the land then good things are produced and good things can be kept alive. He wants to keep the reggae culture alive in Utah and plans to hold the event again next year. It’s a family event, alcohol free and a portion of the proceeds will go directly to Maui families.
- REGGATHERING
- Saturday, Sept. 30th
- Gates open at 11:11 am
- Live Music, Vendors, Children’s Activities
- Kids 12 and Under are Free
- 3215 N 2200 W SLC, UT
A reggae music event to help send aid to those displaced in Maui
by: Nicea DeGering
Posted:
Updated:
