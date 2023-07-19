Salt Lake City, UT (Good Things Utah) – What is cool, refreshing, and easy to make? A summer salad. Chef Geoff Patmides of Lamb & Feta, located at The Local in Salt Lake City, walked us through how to make a meal from simple ingredients for the freshest summer salad. Tune in to see how Chef Geoff assembles this salad, and find the recipe below.

Cretan salad recipe:

Ingredients:

  • 2 large tomatoes
  • 1 large cucumber 
  • 1 bell pepper 
  • 1 red onion 
  • 1 grilled corn 
  • 1 bag Cretan bread rusk
  • 1 cup cubed feta cheese 
  • 1/4 cup olive oil 
  • 1/4 cup red wine vinegar 
  • 2-3 tablespoons Greek oregano 
  • Salt and pepper to taste 

 Instructions:

  1. Dice all veggies 
  2. Slice kernels off the cob
  3. Break your rusk into smaller pieces 
  4. Mix the oil and vinegar, and seasonings 
  5. Salt and pepper to taste
  6. Make the recipe 1 hour ahead to allow risks to soften and soak up the flavor

Get a taste of more Chef Geoff recipes by visiting Lamb & Feta, located at 310 E 400 S, Salt Lake City, UT, open Tuesday – Sunday from 11:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. Visit @lambnfeta on Instagram to get up close visuals of this delicious Greek food!