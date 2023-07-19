Salt Lake City, UT (Good Things Utah) – What is cool, refreshing, and easy to make? A summer salad. Chef Geoff Patmides of Lamb & Feta, located at The Local in Salt Lake City, walked us through how to make a meal from simple ingredients for the freshest summer salad. Tune in to see how Chef Geoff assembles this salad, and find the recipe below.

Cretan salad recipe:

Ingredients:

2 large tomatoes

1 large cucumber

1 bell pepper

1 red onion

1 grilled corn

1 bag Cretan bread rusk

1 cup cubed feta cheese

1/4 cup olive oil

1/4 cup red wine vinegar

2-3 tablespoons Greek oregano

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions:

Dice all veggies Slice kernels off the cob Break your rusk into smaller pieces Mix the oil and vinegar, and seasonings Salt and pepper to taste Make the recipe 1 hour ahead to allow risks to soften and soak up the flavor

Get a taste of more Chef Geoff recipes by visiting Lamb & Feta, located at 310 E 400 S, Salt Lake City, UT, open Tuesday – Sunday from 11:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. Visit @lambnfeta on Instagram to get up close visuals of this delicious Greek food!