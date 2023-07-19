Salt Lake City, UT (Good Things Utah) – What is cool, refreshing, and easy to make? A summer salad. Chef Geoff Patmides of Lamb & Feta, located at The Local in Salt Lake City, walked us through how to make a meal from simple ingredients for the freshest summer salad. Tune in to see how Chef Geoff assembles this salad, and find the recipe below.
Cretan salad recipe:
Ingredients:
- 2 large tomatoes
- 1 large cucumber
- 1 bell pepper
- 1 red onion
- 1 grilled corn
- 1 bag Cretan bread rusk
- 1 cup cubed feta cheese
- 1/4 cup olive oil
- 1/4 cup red wine vinegar
- 2-3 tablespoons Greek oregano
- Salt and pepper to taste
Instructions:
- Dice all veggies
- Slice kernels off the cob
- Break your rusk into smaller pieces
- Mix the oil and vinegar, and seasonings
- Salt and pepper to taste
- Make the recipe 1 hour ahead to allow risks to soften and soak up the flavor
Get a taste of more Chef Geoff recipes by visiting Lamb & Feta, located at 310 E 400 S, Salt Lake City, UT, open Tuesday – Sunday from 11:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. Visit @lambnfeta on Instagram to get up close visuals of this delicious Greek food!