A record number of Brits tune in for the Meghan and Harry’s bombshell interview

Good Things Utah

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Sign up for our GTU Newsletter and Recipe Newsletter, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!
  • On Good Things Utah this morning – It’s what everyone is still talking about and watching. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s interview with Oprah Winfrey was watched by an average of 11.3 million people in the U.K., according to overnight figures posted on Tuesday by BARB. The special is the second most watched TV program of the year so far, second only to Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s national address in January to announce new lockdown measures. In the U.S., 17 million people tuned in on Sunday night.
  • Plus, the clocks change twice a year, but somehow we’re never fully prepared for the way it affects our sleep pattern. As we prepare to “spring ahead” on March 14, sleep specialists are sharing the best ways to prep for – and cope with – that pesky time change! We have tips for you, hope you join us for a busy Tuesday morning on GTU.
Nicea DeGering
Nicea DeGering
Nicea loves morning television in Utah! A self-proclaimed “night person,“ she has been getting up and hopping onto the Good Things Utah set for over a decade now.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

ABC4 PODCASTS

More Podcasts

Good Things Utah Sponsors