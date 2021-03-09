A record number of Brits tune in for the Meghan and Harry’s bombshell interview

It’s common to feel tired and achy sometimes. But do ever wonder if you’re achiness and fatigue maybe something more? Are they symptoms of a stressful life, or could they be tied to an underlying condition like an autoimmune disease? Finally, what does your thyroid have to do with it all?

At the most basic level, the thyroid hormone is responsible for coordinating energy, growth, and metabolism in your body. Issues with low thyroid cause symptoms including fatigue, headaches, constipation, and depression while hyperthyroid symptoms include heart palpitations, anxiety, tremors, and insomnia. Even blood tests can be misleading because TSH levels also go up and down, which can result in misdiagnosis.