A recipe for tasty balsamic chicken

We love when Chef J Looney, Culinary Evangelist, is in the GTU kitchen! Today he shared a mouth-watering recipe for balsamic chicken. Follow along and get ready for a new favorite dish! Facebook: TheCulinaryEvangelist website: theculinaryevangelist.com
Ingredients:
4 Chicken breasts
4 Carrots Peeled and rough chopped
1 Red onion Rough chopped
5 Yukon Gold Potato Quartered
1 Tablespoon Olive Oil
BALSAMIC MARINADE
1½ Tablespoon Stone Ground Mustard
4 Tablespoons Balsamic Vinegar
4 Tablespoons Olive Oil
2 Tablespoons Fresh Rosemary Chopped
3 Cloves Garlic Minced
Instructions:
- In a large bowl, whisk together the mustard, vinegar, rosemary, and garlic. Once combined, slowly drizzle in the oil as you continue whisking. Add salt and pepper to taste. Reserve 2 tablespoons of the marinade, set the rest aside.
- Place the chicken in the bowl with the marinade and toss to coat thoroughly. Cover and refrigerate for 30 minutes or overnight.
- Preheat oven to 375.
- Place carrots, onion, and potato in the baking dish. Drizzle with olive oil and reserved marinade. Toss to coat, then add salt and pepper to taste. Place the chicken on top of the vegetables, then pour any remaining marinade over the entire dish.
- Bake for 1 hour and 15 minutes, until chicken is cooked through, and vegetables are tender. Serve immediately.