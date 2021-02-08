A recipe for royal icing

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Have you ever looked at a box of cookies or a cake and wondered how to make the exact same icing? Emily Harris of Yellow Boot Bakery joined us in the kitchen with a recipe to do just that! Yellow Boot Bakery is available for pickup in Orem and Eagle Mountain, visit IG @yellowbootbakery

Royal Icing Recipe

2.25 lbs powdered sugar

3/4 cup room temp water

1 tsp cream of tarter 5 tbs merengue powder

2 tsp pure vanilla extract

1/4 cup corn syrup



Wipe down all utensils and bowls with vinegar or lemon juice to break down any residual grease, and that will prevent the merengue powder from thickening.

Weight powders sugar into mixing bowl. In a separate bowl whisk water, cream of tarter and merengue powder together until frothy.

Add to mixing bowl and mix on low until combined.

Add corn syrup.

Turn to medium speed and mix for 5-8 minutes until thick.

Icing will stay good on counter for 1-4 days, in the fridge for 2-3 weeks, and in the freezer for 1-3 months.