A recipe for oxtail and légumes

Entrepreneurs run into a lot of roadblocks, but they often don’t know where to go for advice or know they can ask for help. Building a business requires work cultures that encourage asking questions, constant collaboration, and continuous learning. That’s what The Mill is all about. If you need a resource or introduction, just ask.

Larry Miller founded The Mill - an incubator for entrepreneurs, at Salt Lake Community College 17 years ago. Now they have 85 businesses sharing co-working space and growing their businesses together.