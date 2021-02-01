Elena Davis of Mama Mia Mangia is back in the kitchen with a recipe for orzo pasta with shrimp We like our seafood with a little pasta! Eat up and enjoy.

12 oz can marinated artichokes hearts

1/4 cup sliced sun-dried tomatoes

2 Tbs tomato paste (Cento Brand)

2 Tablespoon dried basil

3 garlic cloves, cut in chunks

1 pound raw fresh shrimp (or frozen and thawed, pat dry to remove moisture)

4 Tbs olive oil (2 Tbs for cooking shrimp 2 Tbs for sauce)

1 box 454 g. Orzo pasta (Barilla brand)

Coarse sea salt for pasta water

salt for seasoning.

In a large serving bowl add the marinated artichokes, sun-dried tomatoes, tomato paste, dried basil, and 2 Tbs olive oil, mix until combined

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil, add the orzo and cook according to “al dente” directions (about 9 minutes). When the orzo is cook reserve 1/4 cup of the pasta water and add in to the bowl of artichokes and other ingredients.

Drain the Orzo and add it to the serving bowl with the rest of the ingredients. Gently toss to combine. Cover with a lid and let marinate until the shrimp are cooked.

Heat a large skillet on medium-high heat. Add the 2 Tbs olive oil and garlic. Add the shrimp one at a time (without overcrowding the pan or they will boil). You may cook them in two batches

Cook the shrimp on high heat for about 3 minutes on each side. This gets a nice sear on the shrimp. Depending on shrimp size you may need a little more or a little less time. Make sure they are cooked all the way through and have a pink color.

Add the shrimp and garlic to the top of the prepared pasta.

Sprinkle with extra basil and serve!

Connect With MamaMiaMangia:

Insta: @mamamiamangia__

Facebook: @mamamiamangia

Pinterest: @MamaMiaMangia

Web: mamamiamangia.com