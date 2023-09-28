Give your dogs something to bark about with these tasty pumpkin treats! Our former producer Matt Bello is back in the kitchen to share the recipe for not-so-spooky pumpkin dog treats.

Ingredients:

2 cups whole wheat flour

1/2 cup pumpkin purée (make sure it’s plain and not sweetened

1/4 cup peanut butter (make sure it doesn’t contain xylitol, as it is toxic to dogs. Check the label and try to get as pure of PB as you can without all the added extras)

2 eggs

Optional Add-In Ingredients:

Small, chopped fresh apple pieces

A little fresh grated parmesan or cheddar cheese

Dog treat shaped cookie cutters

Instructions:

Preheat your oven to 350°F (175°C) and line a baking sheet with parchment paper. In a large mixing bowl, combine the pumpkin purée, (optional) apple pieces, peanut butter, and eggs. Mix well until all the ingredients are evenly combined. Gradually add the whole wheat flour to the mixture, stirring until it forms a dough. If the dough becomes too thick, you can add a little water to moisten it. Lightly flour a clean surface and roll out the dough to about 1/4 inch thickness. Use cookie cutters in fun shapes (such as dog bones) to cut out the treats from the dough. Place the treats onto the prepared baking sheet. Bake the treats for approximately 20-25 minutes, or until they turn golden brown and firm. Once baked, allow the treats to cool completely on a wire rack before serving them to your pets.

Added Talking Points:

Pumpkin is a great source of fiber and can help regulate your dog’s digestion. We give it with dinner for both of our dogs and it’s helped a ton with them since they have sensitive digestive systems (saves us on getting really expensive, prescription dog food)

Costco has it out now for a 3 pack of the large cans for about $8.99 which is a screaming deal

Pumpkin is also rich in vitamins A, C, and E, as well as potassium and iron.

Talk about the peanut butter and getting one as “pure” as possible.

Most dogs LOVE cheese so the add in of cheese can work well. Some have a sensitivity to it (like mine) so use sparingly or leave out.

Add apples if your dogs like

I got my cookie cutters on Amazon but I’ve also heard of people with 3D printers making even more custom shapes

It’s pretty hard to screw these up… since dogs aren’t usually as picky of eaters as humans. But, if even the dog won’t eat it… don’t quit your day job.

IG: @mattlandonbello