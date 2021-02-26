We love when Kiana Founa Williams of Keto Ki comes to visit us! Today she was in the kitchen sharing a recipe for mini berrie cheesecakes! So yum. Follow her online at @Keto_ki and shop her workout wear at kuliawear.com
Mini Berrie Cheesecakes
Ingredients:
Crust 1/2 cup almond flour
1 cup coconut flour
1 cup erythritol
1/3 cup butter (melted)
1 large egg
4-5 vanilla sweet drops or 1 tsp original vanilla
Ingredients:
Filling 24 oz cream cheese (room temp)
5 oz yogurt (two good) OR sour cream
1 1/2 cups confectioners sweetener 4 eggs *toppings* strawberries, raspberries, blackberries, blueberries
Directions: Preheat oven to 350 in a medium bowl; mix together dry ingredients until crumb-like. Almond flour, coconut flour, erythritol, butter, 1 egg and vanilla. In a muffin pan, add cupcake liners & 1/2 – 1 Tbsp of crust. Clean out the same bowl and mix together filling ingredients until smooth. Cream cheese, yogurt/sour cream, sweetener, 4 eggs.Add 1/4 cup over crust. pound pan on counter top to level out. Bake for 20 minutes or until top begins to brown & crack. Remove and cool in refrigerator for 1 hour. Smash fresh berries as a sweet topping. Makes about 24 servings