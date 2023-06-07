Salt Lake City, UT (Good Things Utah) – Embark on a flavor adventure to make crispy, pan-fried goodness that will leave your taste buds tingling. Potstickers have gained significant popularity for their convenience and addictive taste. Today, Gretta Jensen joined us in the kitchen to show us her perfect potsticker recipe.

These delectable dumplings, originating from Asian cuisine, have captured the palates of foodies worldwide — and what better way to enjoy this traditional dish than by making it at home surrounded by loved ones? Gretta Jensen found that her nine kids loved these dumplings, and it quickly became a fun family event to make this dish together in the comfort of their home. Find this delicious recipe below, along with the perfect accompanying dipping sauce.

Potsticker ingredients:

1 lb ground pork

1 lb Chinese or regular cabbage chopped in a blender and drained

1 pkg pot sticker skins

1 tsp salt

1/2 cup minced green onion

1/2 tsp minced ginger

1 Tbs sesame oil

1 Tbs oyster sauce

1 Tbs soy sauce

1 Tbs rice vinegar

1 tsp cornstarch

1 egg

Potsticker instructions:

Marinate pork Add cabbage and mix well to make the filling

How to assemble:

Dampen the edge of a pot sticker skin with water Put 1 tsp filling in the middle, fold it into a half circle, and squeeze the edges tightly. Pour 2 Tbs of oil into a frying pan, and put in the pot stickers with the edges facing up. Cook over medium-high heat for 3-4 minutes until the bottoms are brown. Pour in 1/2 cup of water, cover, and cook over medium-high heat for 8-10 minutes until the bottoms are dry and crispy. Take all of the pot stickers out and put them upside down on a plate and serve with dipping sauce.

Dipping sauce ingredients:

1/2 cup soy sauce

2 Tbs rice vinegar

1 Tbs chili oil

Optional – can add 1 Tbs minced ginger or garlic

Dipping sauce instructions:

Mix well in a pot over medium heat to warm.

This Asian cuisine is the perfect appetizer or meal for the whole family. Be sure to tune in to see exactly how to make these delightful dumplings.