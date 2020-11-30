A recipe for Huarache with Steak and Cactus

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Carlos and Barbara Tapia with La Garnacha were in our kitchen with an authentic Mexican cuisine recipe! They taught us Huarache Azteca: Huarache with Steak and Cactus! At this new Herriman spot, it’s all about fresh-made ingredients. No canned food, and no Preservatives. We loved every bite and we know you will, too!



8oz of masa, or corn dough.



Roll into a 10 inch cylinder of length, and press until a flat tortilla is shaped approx 13 x 6.



On a hot pan, place dough to begin cooking.

Flip once edges changed color, and repeat.

Once cooked, transfer to a hot OILED pan, you can use lard (most commonly used) or oil of your choice.

Sear the tortilla on both sides and plate.



Steak is chopped into 1×1 squared approx and seasoned with granulated garlic and salt to taste.

On a hot pan with oil, insert the steak and move thoroughly, then squeeze half a lime onto it.



Cactus is de-thorned and cut into 2 inch slices (french fry size) then on a pan, insert chopped onions and minced garlic and sauté for three minutes, then insert cactus and salt and pepper to taste, and add a pinch of oregano.



Salsa. Equal parts green tomato peeled, and Serrano peppers, depending on your heat preference and half of an onion for every 10 green tomatoes, And three garlic cloves.

Boil for approx 10-15 minutes and blend, with salt to your preference.



Plate flat tortilla and pour salsa and spread on tortilla.

Then add steak, and Nopales (cactus) on top.

Then garnish with chopped yellow onion, and queso fresco (Mexican crumble cheese) and chopped cilantro.

Follow on IG: @lagarnachauautah and pop in at 5418 West, Main St, Herriman, UT 84096