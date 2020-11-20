A recipe for healthy banana bread

Healthy Banana Bread? Yes, please! Alice Williams, blogger at Honestly Fitness joined us today to share this tasty recipe. Follow along to make your own, and follow Alice online honestlyfitness.com and on IG @honestlyfitness
INGREDIENTS
- 1.50 cups Kodiak Cakes Chocolate Chip mix
- PLUS an additional 1/4 cup (Total 1.5 cups + 1/4 cup)
- 4 tbsp Butter
- 1 egg
- 2 Bananas
- Pre-mashed if mixing ingredients by hand
- ¼ cup Light Brown Sugar
- ¼ cup Mix of Date and Maple Syrup
- 1 tsp Cinnamon
- 1 tsp Vanilla Extract
- 1 tsp Baking Powder
- 1 tsp Baking Soda
- ½ tsp Salt
DIRECTIONS
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit and place your 4 tbsp of butter (I recommend Kerrygold or Land O’ Lakes) on the counter to soften up.
- Using a hand mixer or a stand mixer, mix together all of your wet ingredients (butter, bananas, eggs, brown sugar, and date + maple syrup mix).
- Now, slowly fold in the rest of your dry ingredients.
- Whilst that is mixing, grab a bread tin and grease it (I use ghee or butter to grease mine). You can also line it with parchment paper.
- Pour the banana bread mixture into your greased bread tin.
- Bake for 35 minutes or until you can insert a knife and have it come out clean.
- Let the bread cool for 5 to 10 minutes, and then eat and enjoy!