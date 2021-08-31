A recipe for Atlantic Beach Pie

It’s an unusual combination of a citrus tang, saltine crackers, and a bit of whipped cream! We love when Lindy Davies is in our kitchen, and today was no exception! Here’s her recipe for Atlantic Beach Pie, and be sure to follow along at @lindy_davies

Everyone can come bake with Lindy Davies at the Utah State Fair! She’ll be doing cooking segments on September 10th at 5 pm, September 11th at 1 pm, and September 17th at 5 pm!

Ingredients:

1 1/2 cups finely crushed saltine crackers (1 sleeve)

6 Tbsp butter, melted

3 Tbs sugar

1 large egg white, slightly beaten

1 (14 oz) can sweetened condensed milk

4 large egg yolks

1/4 cup fresh lime juice (2 large limes)

1/4 cup fresh lemon juice (2 large lemons)

2 cups heavy whipping cream

2 cups powdered sugar

Lemon & Lime zest for garnish

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 350*. Stir together crushed saltines, melted butter, sugar & egg white until well combined. Place mixture into a 9-inch pie plate. Firmly press on bottom & sides. Freeze for 10 minutes. Bake in oven until crust is lightly browned, about 20 minutes. Transfer to wire rack, cool slightly, about 10 minutes. Whisk together condensed milk & egg yolks until smooth. Whisk in lime & lemon juice. Poor mixture into warm crust. Bake at 350* until center is just set, about 15 minutes. Transfer to wire rack, cool for 1 hour, then refrigerate until chilled for 2 hours. Beat cream & powdered sugar in a large bowl with an electric mixer on high speed until stiff peaks form. Spread whip cream topping over chilled pie, leaving about 1/2 inch border of custard showing around crust. Garnish with lemon & lime zest.

Enjoy!!