Nakia Armstrong of Gonna Eat That on instagram was back in the GTU kitchen to show us a recipe for a sugar-free pavlova bar! Follow along below, and on IG @gonna.eat.that



Sugar-free pavlova bar

6 large egg whites , room temp

1 cups Swerve confectioners sugar

1/2 tablespoon lemon juice

1/2 tablespoon vanilla extract

2 teaspoons cornstarch

1. Preheat your oven to 200°. Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper.

2. Use a stand mixer or handheld, beat the egg whites on high speed for about a minute until soft peaks form. With the mixer still on, gradually add in the sugar, 1 tablespoon at a time, and beat a total of about 10 minutes on mid high speed, or until stiff peaks form, smooth and glossy.

3. Fold in the lemon juice and vanilla extract, then fold in the cornstarch and gently mix until well blended.

4. Pipe meringue into desired sized nests on marked parchment paper with a star tip or just a tube. Make “the nest” starting at the bottom first build up the sides with 2-3 swirls.

5. Bake for 1 hour and 15 minutes, then turn the oven off and without opening the door, let meringue sit for about 1 hour then slightly open the oven until completely cooled. (The outsides will be dry and crisp to the touch and a very pale cream-colored, and insides will still be marshmallow soft.)

6. Transfer the pavlova with the parchment paper onto the counter for assembly.