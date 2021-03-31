A Real Housewife of Salt Lake City is now facing real federal charges

- On Good Things Utah this morning – It’s the breaking news that everybody is talking about this morning. Real Housewives of Salt Lake City cast member Jennifer Shah and her assistant, Stuart Smith, have been charged with running a nationwide telemarketing fraud scheme and conspiring to commit money laundering. On Tuesday, Audrey Strauss, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Peter C. Fitzhugh, the Special Agent-in-Charge of the New York Field Office of Homeland Security Investigations, and Dermot Shea, Commissioner of the New York City Police Department, announced the unsealing of a Superseding Indictment charging Shah and Smith with conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with telemarketing and conspiracy to commit money laundering. Court officials say Shah and Smith were arrested on Tuesday and will appear in federal court in Salt Lake City Tuesday afternoon.
- Plus, Michael Strahan has a new reason to smile. The Good Morning America host revealed he had the famous gap in his front teeth closed by the professionals at Smile Design Manhattan. Michael posted a video of himself going into the dentist office for the procedure, calling it a “moment 50 years in the making.” According to the TV personality, he didn’t post to about closing his gap on social media or talk to anyone about it because he knew people would tell him not to do it. As he put it, “I’ve got to do what I want to do for myself now.”
- Finally, are you going gray and is there anything you can do about it? How you deal with your grays is entirely personal, whether you choose to embrace them full-on or cover them up. But for those who are looking to at least delay the process a bit, there are some preventative measures you can take. Studies have shown that lowering oxidative stress levels can be beneficial to those dealing with premature graying, and that doing so can help lower the rate at which new streaks crop up. Reagan has other tips that will work to slow down the graying process. Hope you join us for a Wednesday edition of GTU!