A pumpkin patch for charity

Katie Blanch, the owner of Summerhouse Farms, came into the studio to share information about how viewers can participate in a fun fall event at the pumpkin patch while raising money for a good cause. She shared a personal story about her mother’s diagnosis of early-onset Alzheimers and shared her mission to raise funds for Alzheimer’s patient caregivers.

This will be the perfect event and fun for all ages! They have everything from pumpkin picking, apple picking, pumpkin painting, and face painting. There’s even a pond for water activities, a trampoline splash pad, a zip-line, live music, a car show on Saturday, and so many options for food. The event runs from 4-7 pm on Friday, Sept. 24th. and 12-7 pm on Saturday, Sept. 25th.

Summerhouse Farms in Heber City has stunning scenery and is only open to the public this weekend, so you do not want to miss out on this fun event for charity! To purchase tickets, visit thesummerhousefarms.com.