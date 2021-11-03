A Provo company is one of Oprah’s favorite things for 2021

- On GTU Hour 2 this morning – It’s officially the holiday season, because Oprah’s 2021 Favorite Things list has arrived, and it’s spectacular! It includes over 100 gift idea for every person (and pet) on your list. You’ll discover cozy pajamas, yummy desserts, genius tech gadgets, and plenty more. Get ahead of holiday shopping so that everything arrives to your home in time. These presents sell out in just days, so purchase them while you can. You can get all these goodies on Amazon, so ordering is easy. We’ll show you some of our favorites, including a Provo-based PhoneSoap earned its way into Oprah’s 2021 world of favor with its SurfaceSoap UV Wand, a portable, hand-held device that disinfects hard surfaces with bacteria-killing ultraviolet light. The product launched on Monday, simultaneous with the release of the 2021 favorite things and was among just eight products that made it to the tech section on a list that includes 110 recommended products in 10 categories. PhoneSoap began life as a proposal in a BYU business program over a decade ago that would go on to launch a debut product that combined a phone charger with UV cellphone disinfection. Since then its offerings have expanded to include disinfecting devices for larger objects, filterless air purifiers and now, the UV wand.
- Plus, a COVID-19 vaccine is now available for kids ages 5 to 11, marking a major milestone in the nearly two-year coronavirus pandemic. Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), on Tuesday signed off on recommendations made earlier in the day by an independent CDC advisory panel, making the Pfizer vaccine available to the approximately 28 million children aged 5 to 11 in the United States. “We know millions of parents are eager to get their children vaccinated and with this decision, we now have recommended that about 28 million children receive a COVID-19 vaccine,” Walensky said in a statement. “As a mom, I encourage parents with questions to talk to their pediatrician, school nurse or local pharmacist to learn more about the vaccine and the importance of getting their children vaccinated.”
- And a new study published last week in the journal Nature dispels the widely held gender stereotype that women are more emotional than men. Researchers from the University of Michigan and Purdue University followed 142 men and women over 75 days and tracked their daily positive and negative emotions. Each night during the study period, participants would complete a 20-minute online survey that assessed their feelings. They found that men and women’s emotional stability and fluctuations are “clearly, consistently and unmistakably more similar than they are different,” said Adriene Beltz, an assistant professor of psychology at the University of Michigan and the study’s lead author.
As COVID-19 vaccine access expands around the world, more countries have been opening their borders to international tourists. If our Instagram feeds are any indication, many Americans have been taking advantage of the opportunity to travel abroad again. But given that we're still very much living in a pandemic, international travel is inevitably going to look a little different right now. One new factor to consider is the all-important vaccination card. We have what you need to know before you book that next trip!