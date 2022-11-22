Every party needs a princess to visit, and this is what Brytan Manges, owner and performer of Magical moments Utah, thinks. She made this company because as a parent herself she understands the stress of throwing a birthday party. So, she made this an easy way to get their favorite character to come and help and then you only need to provide the cake. don’t want to stress about birthday parties. They have four packages to choose from and ten characters to choose from. They are always adding new characters and each character is played by a constantly training actor/actress who are very nice and caring for the kids. They are starting their $10 prerecorded holiday videos perfect for holiday parties. So, if you’re looking for more information check out their social media and website.

Instagram: @magicalmomentsutah

Facebook: @magicalmomentsutah

TikTok: @magicalmomentsutah

Pinterest: @magicalmomentsutah

Website: www.magicalmomentsutah.com