A preview of the farewell season of ‘Modern Family’

Good Things Utah

by: McCall Gray

Posted: / Updated:

The new and final season of the TV series ‘Modern Family’ premieres on ABC Wednesday, October 16!

Reagan and Surae checked in with actor Nolan Gould, who plays the character Luke Dunphy, to see how he was feeling as the series comes to an end.

Gould said, “it’s been a crazy journey and so surreal that it’s coming to an end.” Growing up on the set, he got to spend 11 years together with his “family.”

As far as a favorite goes, he is very close with the entire cast, but is biased to his TV dad Ty Burrell, a Salt Lake Local who plays Phil Dunphy. Gould said the connections he’s made throughout this series and “growing up with these people” has bonded them for life.

For more details, visit abc.go.com/shows/modern-family.

