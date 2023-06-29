Salt Lake City, UT (Good Things Utah) – With holidays comes a lot of yummy food. The good news is, you can still eat healthy foods even on major holidays! Aida Woodward, Plant-Based Health Coach, joined us in the kitchen to show us how to make a classic backyard barbecue dish: potato salad. This recipe is low-fat, high in fiber, and high in flavor.
Healthy Potato Salad Recipe:
Ingredients:
- 3 medium to large potatoes, cooked and cooled and cut into 1-inch cubes
- May remove skin if desired – I suggest leaving some skin on for added flavor and fiber
- 1 – 15 ounce can of chickpeas, drained
- 1/4 cup dill pickles, chopped
- 1/2 cup green or red onion, chopped
- 1/2 cup celery, chopped (optional)
- 1 carrot, grated (optional)
Dressing Ingredients:
- 3 Tbsp. tahini
- 1 Tbsp. pure maple syrup
- 1/2 tsp. salt, or to taste
- 1/8 tsp. ground pepper, or to taste
- 1/4 tsp. Turmeric (optional)
- 1 tsp. garlic powder
- 1/4 to 1/2 cup dill pickle juice
- A squirt of mustard of choice
Instructions:
- In a food processor or blender, add the dressing ingredients with the chickpeas and blend until smooth, using 1/4 cup pickle juice and adding more to reach desired consistency.
- Place cubed potatoes, pickles, onion, celery, and carrots in a large bowl.
- Fold in the dressing and add additional pickle juice and/or mustard if desired.
- Adjust salt and pepper if needed, and sprinkle paprika, dried parsley, or dill before serving.
- Enjoy!
For more healthy recipes, visit turntohealth.guru.