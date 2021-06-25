A podcast that tackles how to be an adult

The Adulting Decrypted Podcast is the perfect podcast for young adults and children wanting to learn all life skills necessary for becoming an adult. Ashton Allen and Gideon Allen came on to talk about their one-of-a-kind podcast journey.

The Adulting Decrypted team is composed of a Dad and his three sons: Roscoe, Ashton, Gene, and Gideon and as a family, they have always tried to have at least one meal together daily, usually dinner.

Well one night in particular near the beginning of the COVID pandemic, their conversation started with Roscoe mentioning that he had recently read a news article stating that an Ivy League college was offering “Adulting,” classes. These classes were being offered in the hopes that they might be able to educate students who were struggling with common “Adult” tasks.

It didn’t make sense to the Allen family that someone would have to enroll in an Ivy League school to learn things that nearly every person has to deal with daily. To them, it seemed that things like shopping, laundry, mental health, communication, taxes, loans, and so much more should be basic knowledge before taking on the substantial challenges of modern life. Eventually, the idea was floated that there should be a podcast that can be accessed for free that would help people gain insight into these things that they thought they knew fairly well.

Since COVID-19 had caused unemployment and school schedule changes for everyone they thought that there could be no better thing than for them to take on this challenge. Less than a month later, after several planning meetings and countless hours of research, they had recorded and uploaded their first episode. Now, over a year later, and with nearly 4,000 downloads(total listens) they are going strong, and are more excited than ever to try and assist their peers in the challenges of life.

They have uploaded a total of 54 episodes, Separated into 3 seasons totaling 18 episodes a season.

Their 4th Season will start on July 7th with an incredible episode with incredible guests that they are very excited about!

When it comes to topics, they range from the emotional and motivational, all the way to the solely practical in the effort to decrypt as much Adulting code as possible.

A shortlist of some of their favorites: Self Compassion featuring a Therapist, The Realist Positive Power featuring an educator and cancer survivor, Overcoming Social Media and Cell Phone Addiction featuring an expert in the field.

Their goal is to reach 16-26-year-olds and their parents. They believe that they are the ones most in need of these messages. They believe they have a unique perspective given that we cover that entire range and then some! Who could be more qualified to seek out the answers for that age group!

Their most popular episode is “How to Talk to People,” with a total of over 300 downloads.

They pride themselves in not shying away from the difficult topics, they have talked about suicide prevention, confrontation, and dealing with the loss of loved ones. These conversations are all over the entirety of life, so it only makes sense to them to be real to people.

They love having special guests, they don’t know it all and they have learned more than they ever expected to and now their entire perspective has changed into one of finding the best possible ways to share new information with people, and more often than not it requires a professional to share their wealth of knowledge with them.

If you would like to see more of the Adulting Decrypted Podcast find them online, on FB, IG, and YouTube.

You can find them on any of your favorite streaming platforms by using our name: Adulting Decrypted.

If you or someone you know wants to become a guest contact through email