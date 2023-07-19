Provo, UT (Good Things Utah) – Indulge your senses in a heartwarming tale that beautifully explores the power of love, hope, and faith. This must-see production weaves together the threads of human emotion in an unforgettable way that inspires and moves you. The Principle Wife is playing at the Provo Covey Center throughout July, and Twyla Wilson and Ethan Kelso, lead actors, joined us today to give us the rundown!

The Principle Wife is a tale about love, sacrifice, family, and faith that takes place in the late 1800s in Southern Utah. The play follows the story of a young couple, Benjamin and Rebecca, who follow the principle of plural marriage. This tale takes you on the journey of the ups and downs of the couple’s lives as they live this principle. Tune in to hear more details on this touching play.

The Principal’s Wife is playing now through July 31st at Provo Covey Center for the Arts. To purchase tickets, click here.