MOAB, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Discover family-friendly paradise at Hilton Hoodoo’s Casitas!
Minutes away from Arches National Park and the Colorado River, these charming two-bedroom retreats with fully equipped kitchens offer the perfect “base camp” for your Moab adventures.
With a variety of amenities, including an onsite restaurant, spa, and a delightful pool. The Casitas boast gas fireplaces, balconies, and patios, ensuring a cozy stay for everyone. Committed to ease of access, providing a range of features for guests with varying needs. From hospitable rooms to lowered sinks and pool hoists, your comfort is a top priority. Join the Hilton Hoodoo family and make your Moab escape unforgettable.
For more information visit Hilton Hoodoo Moab
