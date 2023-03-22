SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – Looking for a fresh dish to transport your tastebuds to springtime? Lisa Corrigan, known on Instagram as Delish on a Dime, has an easy recipe for you with her strawberry kiwi basil salad. A perfect dish for spring, and only takes minutes to whip up. It works perfectly as a side, or you can add in some protein to make it a meal.

Ingredients

· Strawberries, sliced

· Kiwi, sliced

· Fresh basil leaves, torn in pieces

· Lemon

· Balsamic glaze

Directions

1. In a large salad bowl, toss in the strawberries, kiwis, and basil leaves.

2. Squeeze in fresh lemon juice from the lemon, and grate on some lemon zest if you like!

3. Drizzle balsamic glaze across the top and dive in!