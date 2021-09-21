A perfect picnic for your next date night

Yamilet Velez and Sydney Clark, owners of Sol Picnics, joined Surae outside to talk about the business they started to help connect people during the pandemic. The goal behind Sol Picnics is to make every moment luxurious and give people an intimate place to come and eat. Whether you’re wanting to plan a date night with your significant other, or are planning a girls’ night or family get-together, Sol Picnic is perfect for various occasions.

You can even pick a theme ranging from evergreen, to pretty in pink, to boho, or romance and they will deliver. They also provide add ons including charcuterie boards, dessert towers, or a photographer for the night to capture all the best moments. The best part of all is that they set it all up and take it all down, providing you a stress-free, luxurious picnic experience.

They recommended you book two weeks in advance and they fill up fast, so don’t miss out! To schedule your cute picnic, visit solpicnics.com and use code GTU15 for 15 percent off. Also, follow them on Instagram for more pictures and information!