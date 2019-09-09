A peek inside Park City’s top rated restaurant

The Park City Restaurant Association’s Plated series kicked off last month, and next up to feature their amazing cuisine is Riverhorse on Main.

Reagan sat down with executive chef Seth Adams to get a taste for what diners can expect on the menu during their Plated event on September 19.

The first plate was wagyu beef with horseradish, fresh Utah peaches and truffle oil. Pierogi (stuffed with lobster) with a cucumber lemongrass broth next to the Manhattan New York strip steak with risotto and broccolini were two other dishes that are sure to make your mouth water!

Riverhorse on Main is a lively, bustling, entertaining restaurant that features live music and a patio overlooking Main Street.

Visit riverhorseparkcity.com and parkcityrestaurants.com for more information on the Plated event.

