A peach-pecan muffin recipe by the peach queen herself? Yes, please!

Peach-Pecan Breakfast Muffins:

1 ½ cups all-purpose flour

½ cup firmly packed brown sugar

1 ½ teaspoons baking powder

½ cinnamon

½ teaspoon kosher salt

1 large egg

¾ cup milk, plus more if needed

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

2 tablespoons honey

5 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

1 cup peeled and chopped peaches

½ cup chopped pecans

Makes 12 Muffins or 24 mini-muffins

If you are in a hurry to get out the door in the morning, grab one of these to go. Better yet, put a few in your briefcase or backpack to munch on during the day.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Line a muffin tin with paper liners.

In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, brown sugar, baking powder, cinnamon, and salt. In a small measuring cup with a spout combine the egg, milk, vanilla, honey, and butter. Make a well in the middle of the flour mixture and pour in the milk mixture. Stir until just combined. Fold in the peaches and pecans. Batter will be slightly stiff.

Using a scoop or spoon, divide batter evenly among the prepared muffin cups. Bake for 25 minutes, or until a cake tester inserted in the middle of the muffins comes out clean. Serve warm with honey nutter and preserves; or enjoy them as they are.

See you this friday and saturday, September 8th and 9th for Peach Days! Celebrating over 100 years, the tradition dates back to 1904. Around 50,000 people come each year to Brigham City to enjoy the free car show with over 900 cars, over 200 vendor booths including over 30 food vendors, eat up the tasty peach cobbler, fresh peaches, and other peach items!

Vocalocity is performing on Friday night at 7:30 pm on the Main Street Stage, and Waiting for James performing on Saturday night at 7:30 pm on the Main Street Stage. Both concerts are free!

See you all at the parade is Saturday at 10 a.m.

