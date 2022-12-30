Event planner Lilly Moore from Lilly Events Co. was on our show this morning to talk about her New Years Eve event! With a roaring 20’s speakeasy theme, this soiree at a top secret location requires a code to get in the door. While it may sound like a hard-to-get ticket, Lilly tells us there is still availability, and you’ll receive the info you need when you purchase your spot online!

Lily tells us she wanted to create parties that are classy, wholesome, with great music, delicious mocktails, and a creative, immersive environment! So far some of her party themes have included Harry Potter, Stranger Things, and Bridgerton. If you’re looking for a great NYE bash, hop on Lily’s instagram and purchase tickets from the link in her bio. We can’t wait to see what she does next. Happy New Year!

IG: @lillyevents.co