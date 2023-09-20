SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — It’s Wednesday and we’re featuring another West Tenth business. Cami Nelson, owner of Camilynne Photography, joined us on the show along with Tate and Hanna to share about a Night of Bluegrass for the Special Needs Community set to take place Friday night, September 22nd at Kiwanis Park in Provo from 4:30-8:30.

Nelson offers complimentary photo sessions for individuals with special needs. Through this experience, she saw how much joy and excitement music brought to these kids. She is a big fan of bluegrass music, so she wanted to combine the two things that she loves for the Night of Bluegrass event! This year they will be spotlighting a few entrepreneurs with special needs who are selling things that they have made. Tate and Hanna are a couple with Down Syndrome that run a food truck that sells homemade ice cream and other treats. They each shares some of their favorite menu items.

It is sure to be a night attendees won’t forget. Visit West Tenths website or app for more information.