- The temperature has dropped and it’s the perfect time not just for a picnic, but to throw a dash of luxury into your event! Husband and wife team Paloma and Seth joined us this morning to talk about their brand new business Tilly Events.
- Now this goes way beyond a checkered tablecloth and paper plates, Paloma says the two thought of the idea after helping friends with a proposal and wanted to elevate the picnic experience. You can pick your color palate, your theme and then there are add-ons like dinner and/or charcuterie boards so no one leaves unsatisfied. Seth says what sets their company apart is the attention to detail. They go out of their way to make sure everything is just the way you envision it, from the photographer to the music to the personal touches. And don’t worry if it rains, they have back up plans ready to go for Utah weather. Since the company started just three months ago, they have planned almost two dozen special moments from proposals to wedding and baby showers.
- If you would like to book Tilly Events, now is the time! You can get 20% off with the code TILLYEVENTS just head to www.tillyeventsco.com for more information.
A newlywed couple turns every day picnics into luxurious events
by: Nicea DeGering
Posted:
Updated:
