A new wearable device that lets dad breastfeed baby

At the SXSW festival in Austin, Texas, Dentsu (a tech firm from Japan) showcased its new breastfeeding system known as the Father's Nursing Assistant. The wearable device lets dads feed babies as mom would, and promotes skin-to-skin contact between fathers and infants. One of the fake "breasts" holds the milk or formula and the other contains the nipple system, so the baby can only nurse on one side. The device doesn't just feed the baby, it also tracks data about the baby's nursing sessions and transmits the info to the dad's smartphone.
- Plus, over to moms now, Kelly Clarkson hopes she won’t have another moment like this for a while. On Wednesday, Clarkson, who is quarantining with her kids, appeared remotely as a guest on her self-titled talk show. For the segment, the mom of daughter River, 7, and son Remy, 5, kept it real, wearing a green silk bathrobe and no makeup. “Sometimes women don’t rise,” Clarkson, 39, told guest host Taraji P. Henson. “Sometimes we fall. I thought we were done with quarantining, and I’m so tired. I broke a nail. I’m so broken. This is me broken.”
- And when we talk to people who are pregnant, the number one piece of clothing they miss most is their denim. When you wear jeans that fit well, you feel amazing, but so many of our favorite styles are unwearable after a big meal, let alone a pregnancy. That’s why we’re particularly excited about the company Hatch’s new denim collection. The brand that’s a staple for all kinds of elegant pregnant women like Meghan Markle and Emma Stone has completely reimagined maternity denim, and it’s worth buying ASAP. We have pictures!
- Finally, how far are you willing to go to stop Bruno-no-no from running on repeat all day in your head? Could you endure 90 minutes (or more) of Baby Shark? You’ll have the opportunity to find out in 2023, when Paramount+ plans to release a feature-length film, currently “in development,” inspired by the most-viewed YouTube video of all time. Nickelodeon Animation and the Pinkfong Company (the South Korean company that owns the rights to Baby Shark) have signed on to produce the movie.
Why one man wrote a "Life List" instead of a Bucket List and how it changed the way he lived. He shares ideas that you can start to use yourself.