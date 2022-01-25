A new way to enjoy your favorite candy

The most fun couple joined us in the studio today sharing about freeze-dried treats. Chris and Melissa Nehring have just about every kind of candy that they’ve turned into a puffy delight.

The two got into freeze-drying when prepping their emergency preparedness kits. With three kids under five and a husband with a sweet tooth, they decided to throw some candy in the freeze dryer. They started with skittles and were hooked.

The possibilities truly are endless. Base Camp Treats now freeze-dries everything from nerd clusters, peach rings, taffy, and caramel M&M’s.

They hope to give customers a new treat to experience with family, friends, and neighbors. The treats are unique in flavor, texture and expand people’s palates. They will leave you craving more.

Base Camp Treats will be at the Foundry in Unita for a Valentine’s market on Feb. 5th and 12th. You can also visit their website and use the code “GTU” and you will receive one free bag with your order.

FB @ basecamptreats

IG @ basecamptreats