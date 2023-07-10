The Sting & Honey Company continues its tradition of producing excellent theater for families during the summer months! A stunning retelling of Snow White is set to open Friday at the Eccles Theater Regent Street Black Box.

Rain Tanner who plays Snow White sat down with Deena who plays evil villain Fand to talk all about what to expect during the 80 minute play.

First staged five years ago, Snow White played to sold out houses and rave reviews. If you missed it, or want to see it again, come and see this beautiful new version of a classic! You will laugh, and cry. Bring the family! If your children can sit for the 80 minutes quietly and focused, then make sure they don’t miss it.

Tickets at artsaltlake.org. Use the promo code “snow” for a discount!