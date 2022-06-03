- On Good Things Utah this morning – So does this actually work? On TikTok, #facetaping has 4.4 million views and thousands of videos from different creators each putting their spin on the skin-care trend. To summarize, this trend sees people using various kinds of tape, ranging from Scotch tape to special cosmetic tape, to freeze their faces while they sleep. “The purpose is to use tape to constrict the muscles in your face and limit their motion to minimize wrinkles,” board-certified facial plastic surgeon Michael Somenek, MD, tells POPSUGAR. “This is an overnight ritual that requires you to sleep with the tape on, keeping you from frowning or making any expressions during your sleep.” Deena is trying the technique on the air this morning.
- Plus, don’t let anyone tell you MomTok is boring. This news is making national headlines – last week, the Mormon mommy influencers of Utah saw their friend group (and at least one marriage) implode. Thankfully, numerous TikTokers were on hand to break down the juicy drama. At the center of the drama is Taylor Frankie Paul and her husband Tate. Paul’s TikTok has 3.5 million followers who watch videos of herding a variety of dance challenges, or her daughter putting on make-up. She also made a lot of content with a small group of moms from her Utah neighborhood who claimed to have made a new “Utah Content House” together. The drama kicked off when Paul announced that she and her husband were separating. In one video, she claimed that her “life was falling apart.” Another showed her packing boxes and expressing excitement about co-parenting with Tate. Tune in or click here for more: https://www.rollingstone.com/culture/culture-news/mormon-mom-tiktok-podcast-swinger-dont-let-this-flop-1358321/
- And a California woman ended up getting more than she bargained for in her Craigslist haul. After moving into a new home, Vicky Umodu decided to do some furniture shopping online, according to KABC-TV. Then she came across a listing that seemed too good to be true: a set of two sofas and a matching chair that wouldn’t cost her a dime. After calling the seller to make sure the free listing wasn’t just “a gimmick,” Umodu learned that the furniture belonged to one of their loved ones who had recently died, the outlet reported. Once the furniture was inside the home, Umodu noticed that there was something tucked inside one of the sofa cushions. Initially, she told KABC-TV that she “thought it was a heat pad.” However, it was actually a number of envelopes filled with $36,000 in cash, an amount the sellers confirmed with the television station. Tune in to see what happened next!
- At the end of the show – We are talking about a TikTok hack that will change the way you put on your concealer. Apparently we’ve all been applying it all wrong? Tune in for these Hot Topics and so much more this morning on GTU.