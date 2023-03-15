SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – Are you lacking motivation this year and feel like nothing is going your way? This Tedx event may be able to help! Tony Acosta joined us to talk about his upcoming event and why it is so important for people who are feeling unmotivated to attend.

Tony has been planning this event for quite some time, and the theme of this event is “A Stronger You”. This theme was chosen because on New Year’s Eve, Tony noticed so many social media posts about how hard 2022 was mentally, physically, and financially. Tony saw so many people hoping for a better 2023 and he wanted to give them a shot of inspiration and motivation to help get them on the right track.

There will be six speakers at this event, each from different backgrounds who will be talking about their inspiring stories. All speakers are local from Utah, and Tony has loved getting to coach them and see them get better at telling stories and public speaking.

The big thing about Tedx is that the events are more message based, rather than focused on the actual person. The goal is to have an impact on the audience, and for speakers to take the focus away from themselves and channel that focus into inspiring others.

Tedx events have been happening all over Utah, including in Salt Lake, and Tony wanted to bring this event to Utah County. The goal is to bring a larger audience to Utah Country, and Tony hopes to soon host more Tedx events around Utah with the next one coming up in July.

This Tedx event will be taking place on March 23rd at the Experience Event Center in Provo, and you can get 15% off of your tickets now when you use the code GTU. For more information, you can go to this event’s Instagram at @tedxtimpviewdrive.