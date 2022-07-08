You’ve never seen Sleeping Beauty like this! Princess Aurora falls into an enchanted sleep and dreams herself to be famed warrior Brunhilde. But an evil witch, still angry for not being invited to Aurora’s christening, follows the princess into her dream. All the familiar characters and more are a part of this fun, funny, and beautiful show!

You’ve seen Sting & Honey’s Snow White and Cinderella, now don’t miss Sleeping Beauty’s Dream!

“It’s a gorgeous, intelligent production, rich enough to satisfy all ages.” –Scott Renshaw, City Weekly

Recommended for ages 8 and up. There are some sad moments and some battle scenes. Children under 8 are welcome, but should be able to follow and stay engaged with a story for 80 minutes. No babes-in-arms. All patrons must have a ticket

“Sleeping Beauty’s Dream” opens Friday, July 15th and runs through July 30th in the Regent Street Black Box, at the Eccles Theater. Shows are Thursday – Saturday at 7 pm, with Saturday 2 pm matinees. General admission seating.

Use the discount code “dream” if you do not fit into one of the already discounted categories. You must enter the promo code in the upper right hand corner of the screen before you choose the date you want.

Tickets available now arttix.org