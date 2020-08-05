A new survey says most of us lie about how long we actually wear our underwear

Really? Are people wearing them more than one day? A new survey from underwear company Tommy John found that many Americans “wear underwear for two days or longer.”

“To find out more about the intimate hygiene habits of America’s, well, intimates, we surveyed 2,000 men and women to see how long they wear and keep their underwear,” the company said. “Spoiler alert: America could use an underwear overhaul.”

In the first of two studies, 1,000 respondents were asked about their daily underwear habits. According to the company, 45 percent “admitted to having worn the same pair of underwear for two or more days,” and 13 percent “claimed to have worn the same pair for a week or more.”

“Talk about a dirty little secret,” the brand added.

Women were found to be much cleaner than men, who are “2.5 times as likely as women to wear their underwear for a week or more,” according to the company.

The second survey of 1,000 people measured how long Americans have been holding on to the same pairs of underwear. Tommy John said the “dirty truth” is “46 percent of Americans have owned the same piece of underwear for one year or more, and 38 percent claimed that they have no idea how long they’ve had their underwear.”

