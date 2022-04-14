- On GTU this morning – As American as apple pie? Baseball is popular in the U.S., but one of our national pastimes is definitely football — or American football, as it’s known in the rest of the world. But even in its homeland, where 100 million people watch the Super Bowl each year, popular opinion is quickly shifting. In recent data released from the National Sports and Society Survey, 50% of respondents disagreed with the statement, “Tackle football is appropriate for kids to play.” Of the 4,000 U.S. adults surveyed, only 45% agreed with the statement, while the remaining 5% said they were uncertain. The survey did not ask participants to explain the reasons behind their answer, but it’s almost certain that those opposed to kids playing football would cite increasing concern about head injury. Cases of famous players suffering CTE, or Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy, have gone public in recent years, rising parents’ concerns about their children participating in the sport.
- Plus, sometimes you wanna go where everybody knows your name … and also where women’s sports finally get the attention they deserve. Welcome to a bar that finally has both. At this Portland pub, the TV screens are dominated by female athletes, whether that be in gymnastics, basketball, soccer, you name it. The drinks served come from a women-owned distillery and have clever sports-themed names, like the GOAT (gin, orgeat, aperol, tangerine juice) and the Triple Axel, a nod to Tonya Harding’s signature move. The spot is aptly named The Sports Bra. Because yes, it supports women.
- And should you tip your delivery driver before your food gets delivered? It’s a good idea if you don’t want it sitting around for hours, according to a viral TikTok video. A video posted on Sunday by a user named Steven Liang, who claims to deliver for DoorDash, shows what looks like a pile of bags filled with food orders that have allegedly been sitting there for hours because no driver will take them since no tip was included. “These been sitting here for 4 hours because no dashers would take non tip orders,” he wrote on the video. “No tip no trip, the worker told me no dashers/Uber eats/grubhub went to get the order.” In the caption, he added the hashtags #doordashdriver #nontippers #notipnotrip #takethebusbozo. The reaction to the video was mixed, with some supporting the drivers and others lamenting that you have to now tip before the service is complete.
- Finally, good news coming from Disney this morning – with over 560 food and beverage locations serving up nearly 37,000 different recipes to Walt Disney World Resort guests, there's always going to be food at the Central Florida tourist destination that doesn't get served. But what happens to extra food at Walt Disney World? Extra Disney food, from lettuce and cucumbers grown at Epcot's Living with the Land attraction to unserved dairy products from WDW kitchens, rides a different kind of attraction: It's loaded into delivery trucks for a drive to Second Harvest Food Bank, an Orlando-based food bank that serves food-insecure families in six Central Florida counties. "It's been a great partnership over so many years," Greg Higgerson, the chief development officer at Second Harvest, tells Yahoo Life. "I can count on a number of fingers all of the corporate partners who really cover all the bases a food bank needs in order to operate: volunteers, funds and food. Disney provides that and then some."
A new survey says Americans worry about their kids playing football
by: Nicea DeGering
Posted:
Updated:
