- On Good Things Utah this morning – 988 — a new, easy-to-remember suicide and crisis lifeline in the United States — launches July 16. “We have a three-digit number for medical emergencies; we need a three-digit number for psychological emergencies — and that’s what this is,” John Draper, executive director for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, tells Yahoo Life of 988. But while it may be tempting to liken 988 to a 911 number for suicide prevention, Draper cautions against the comparison. “People might haphazardly say it’s like the 911 for mental health, but that’s only because that’s our only frame of reference, historically,” Draper says. “My hope is that we’ll forget all about 911 when we think about mental health and suicidal crisis over the coming generations.”
Plus, before your kids head off to college this fall and leave the nest, parenting experts say they should know how to do these things in the kitchen – so are your kids prepared?
- HOW TO CUT AN AVOCADO
- PROPER KNIFE SKILLS
- HOW TO GRILL A STEAK
- HOW TO COOK SIMPLE PASTA DISHES
- And speaking of the kitchen, most cooks love a trick to help cut down on kitchen prep, and this TikTok-viral, time-saving peach pit removal hack will certainly do just that. Lori Woosley first walked her followers through the process on her TikTok account, back on June 13. The video has since amassed nearly 1 million views. Woosley’s method requires only a pair of pliers and results in minimal waste. To start, grab some needle nose pliers, making sure to sanitze them before use. As one of Woosley’s followers noted in a comment, food-safe fish boning pliers will also do the trick. Once the pliers are clean and ready to use, she pushes the tip all the way in through the top of the peach and clamps down on the pit. While holding the pit firmly, she twists and pulls to reveal “a clean stone” right from the center of the fruit — with hardly any excess flesh clinging to it. Hope you tune in for these Hot Topics and so much more this morning on a Friday edition of GTU.
