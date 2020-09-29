A new study says women do not lose interest in sex as they age

- On the second hour of GTU this morning – History was made this week in the NFL with two women coaching on the sidelines and one female referee. We say “you go girls!”
- Plus, Apple Martin had the same reaction plenty of teenagers would have when having to look at a photo of their parent posing nude. The only difference? Apple’s mom is actress Gwyneth Paltrow and she shared the naked picture to her 7.2 million followers. Have you ever embarrassed your kids with posts on social media? Our hosts definitely have things to say about this topic;)
- And this video will make you emotional this morning, a dad found a way to support his son going through chemotherapy by dancing in the parking lot of the hospital.
- And we end with this, new research says it’s a myth that women lose interest in sex as they enter midlife and beyond. “About a quarter of women rate sex as very important, regardless of their age,” said Dr. Holly Thomas. More on the results of that 15 year study during our Tuesday Hot Topics.
Finally this morning, it’s a friendship perfect for 2020: Theo, 2, loves spending time with Benny, a skeleton. In fact, the little boy adores the skeleton so much that his mom from Salt Lake, Abigail Brady, often has to pack the 5-foot-tall Halloween decoration in the car to run errands or play at the park. While it isn’t always easy dealing with a toddler and a stiff, Brady loves the way her son’s unusual friendship is making people smile. “2020 has been probably one of the craziest years in a while and I know it has brought a lot of people a lot of turmoil and a lot of hardship,” Brady says. “My hope is that this can just spread some happiness. Even if it makes someone’s day for a couple of minutes, that makes me so happy.” We love this story! Hope you join us for the second hour of GTU.