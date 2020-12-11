A new study says Utahns are actually pretty good drivers

  • On Good Things Utah this morning – The list is out! The states with the best drivers are: Utah, Iowa, New Jersey, Minnesota, Maryland. Analysts at Car Insurance Comparison have crunched the numbers related to fatal car accidents and combined a number of factors to come up with the list. We’ll tell you who came in as the very worst.
  • Plus, Ellen says she’s tested positive for COVID-19. We’ll tell you how the talk show host says she’s feeling this morning.
  • And we show you the new hoodie/mask combination that is taking the fashion world by storm. Creators say you never need to worry about forgetting your mask again!
  • And finally, the couple who “share” lunch every single day. It’s a tradition they’ve been doing for decades and it will definitely make you love their sweet love story. Hope you join us this morning for our first hour of GTU.
Nicea DeGering
Nicea DeGering
Nicea loves morning television in Utah! A self-proclaimed “night person,“ she has been getting up and hopping onto the Good Things Utah set for over a decade now.

