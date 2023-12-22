SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Today on the show, learn about a new recipe making platform called Peachie Recipes. Valerie Kukahiko, Founder of Peachie and former owner of Crust Club joined us on the show to share what’s to come for the new company. Peachie is set to revolutionize the recipe-sharing experience, seamlessly merging the warmth of physical recipe collections with the efficiency of digital platforms. Scheduled for a full launch in February 2024, Peachie introduces a novel way for food enthusiasts and home cooks to organize and share their favorite recipes.

Peachie is made possibly with the ingenious use of AI-driven formatting and specialized synthetic paper. The platform simplifies the often cumbersome task of formatting recipes by automatically creating customizable, beautifully designed recipe binders that capture the aesthetic charm of high-quality recipe books. The synthetic paper, with its remarkable waterproof, tearproof, and stainproof qualities, ensures that your cherished recipes remain unscathed, even in the chaos of a bustling kitchen.

Peachie goes beyond being just a tool; it eliminates the need for users to scour various sources for scattered recipes. Imagine having all your favorite recipes in one place, accessible and shareable at the touch of a button. For a sneak peek, visit their website at https://peachie.recipes and follow their journey on social media @peachie.recipes