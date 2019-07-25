A new pop-up museum has come to Utah!

Do you remember the Hall of Breakfast interactive experience that took place in Salt Lake City last year? The same creators have brought us a new pop-up museum: the Love Letters Museum!

This art exhibit centers around the alphabet and using words to make connections. It took about one month to build the museum and it’s full of hands-on activities, creative rooms to walk through, and even a few hidden doors and rooms to find. The pop-up is fun for all ages with lots to do and see!

The Love Letters Museum is located at The Gateway in Salt Lake City and will be available to view through the end of September. The museum is open Tuesday-Saturday from 11 am-8 pm.

Tickets can be purchased at www.showclix.com/event/love-letters-museum. Purchasing a ticket secures you a time slot to enter the museum and allows you to stay as long as you would like!

You can find pictures from the pop-up on instagram @lovelettersmuseum!