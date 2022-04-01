The weekend is here, and you know what that means! Time to settle in with movie. There are plenty to choose from this weekend, and you’ll surely find something for everyone. Listen to what our movie critic Val Cameron has to say.

The Nameless Days

If a supernatural thriller is what you need this weekend, then you may want to check this out. Starring Ally Ioannides (Parenthood, Into the Badlands) and Utah native Charles Halford (True Detective, Constantine) as Charlie and Nicole Sorenson, a single father and daughter living on a remote ranch on the Texas Mexico border. When Nicole tries to help a young migrant rescue his pregnant sister stuck on the Mexican side, they become the target of a dark presence who wants to take the baby. The film opens nationally and on video-on-demand on Friday, April 1.

The film is based on an ancient Aztec folk tale about women who have died in childbirth who come back from the dead to hunt for the thing they were denied in life, babies. The film’s story is set at the border between Mexico and the U.S., the historic mining town of Eureka, Utah stood in for the southern border.

The movie touches on some very “on point” messaging for our time. Boarders, migrants trying to find a better life and how we treat those who need out help. That entwined with demons, myths and ghost stories will keep you guessing what will come next. This is a low budget film, shot locally in Utah. The thriller part of the story is one I have seen before and hits a very similar note to another movie opening this weekend. The acting is good, and the story is decent. If you want to support independent local filmmakers, this is your choice for the weekend.

Studio: Vertical Entertainment

Grade: C+

Moon Knight

Disney+ Series

Marvel and Disney+ get together again for another action-packed series. Steven Grant and mercenary Marc Spector investigate the mysteries of the Egyptian gods from inside the same body. Moon Knight stars Oscar Isaac and Ethan Hawke and is live on Disney+ today with 6 episodes to look forward to.

Isaac plays two very different parts and is in a constant state of battle turmoil with himself. As the story unfolds on why there are two people in one body, we learn more about ancient myths that are added the MCU. Ethan Hawke plays a diabolical enemy who keeps us guessing on what he will do next. This is a very violent series, so take note if you have little ones. It also has some amazing special effects and great Comicbook style fight scenes and visuals.

As much as I am a big fan of Oscar Isaac, there are some parts of each episode that feels too repetitive for me. The pacing of the story drones on in parts and I caught myself talking to the tv to “get on with it already”. It is a fun journey that will indeed open up some more stories to the MCU that will be exciting, but it is not my favorite of the Disney+/Marvel episodic gifts.

Marvel Studios

Grade: B-

Better Nate Than Ever

Rated PG

How about some singing, dancing and fun?! This is exactly what this is. Nate Foster struggles to land roles in his middle school’s drama productions while he fantasizes about becoming a Broadway star. Nate is played by Rubey Wood and his Broadway actress Aunt is played by the amazing Lisa Kudrow.

Nate is a kid that knows exactly what they want and that is to be on Broadway and the opportunity to audition for Lilo and Stitch the Musical is happening and he needs to be there. He keeps it from his family and heads to New York City on a bus with his best friend and so much fun begins. You and your kids will enjoy a night at home with this one. I watched it by myself and would totally watch it again. It’s just a fun movie!

Walt Disney Studios

Grade: B+

You Won’t Be Alone

Rated R

Set in an isolated mountain village in 19th century Macedonia, YOU WON’T BE ALONE follows a young girl who is kidnapped and then transformed into a witch by an ancient spirit. Curious about life as a human, the young witch accidentally kills a peasant in the nearby village and then takes her victim’s shape to live life in her skin. Her curiosity ignited; she continues to wield this horrific power in order to understand what it means to be human.

I covered this movie during Sundance and now it is out for everyone to see. This is a Thriller/Horror like I have never seen before. There are some great moments when the young witch, who has never known a life outside the dark cave she grew up in, realizes what life really it. You get to experience what it is like to be a daughter, a mother, a husband and something beyond darkness. This is a forging language film, but it is worth the watch. It is visually beautiful and a little “Artsy”, It is also intriguing, strange and sometimes a little kitschy, but if you enjoy something different on the big screen and being challenged as a viewer, this is a good pick for you.

You can check out my interview with Editor Luca Cappelli from the film.

Focus Features

Grade B

Morbius

Rated PG-13

One of the most compelling and conflicted characters in the Marvel universe finally comes to the theatres! Oscar® winner Jared Leto transforms into the enigmatic antihero Michael Morbius. Dangerously ill with a rare blood disorder and determined to save others suffering his same fate, Dr. Morbius attempts to cure himself by dangerous means. While at first it seems to be a radical success, a darkness inside him is unleashed.

Matt Smith (Dr. Who and The Crown) joins the chaos as the best friends to Morbius and he also is afflicted by the disease. Most Marvel movies are about conflict. This one is like Moon Knight, in that Morbius is in conflict with himself and trying to control the evil he has created. This movie also makes us question how far is too far to cure an illness or alter DNA.

Yes, there is a little bit of humor, but this is more of a Dark story and movie from Sony/Marvel. There is blood, and violence and thrilling horror.

If you need to wet your pallet on something a little dark and full of stunning action scenes, you will love this movie. It has some of the best special effects I have seen in a Marvel or action movie in a long time. They really tried to grab you and keep you looking. However, if you are looking for a deep story to make you care about this character as much as you care about past MCU franchises, it just isn’t there yet, this very much feels like a jumping off movie that will lead us into something like the Sinister Six. I am not mad at that at all.

Columbia Pictures

Grade: B-

Happy watching! Be sure to follow along with Val at www.whattoseewithval.com