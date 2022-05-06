- On GTU Hour 2 this morning – The new Marvel coaster is about to open at Disney World. Disney World is opening its next major attraction on May 27. That is when the Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind indoor coaster will open its doors at World Discovery in Epcot. Up until this point, not much has been seen of the ride, partly because it’s hard for fans at Epcot to sneak a peek at an indoor ride that hasn’t opened. However, Disney has now unveiled the first glimpse of what the ride will look like in a video teaser. It is only a glimpse, though. You won’t yet have a good look at what’s happening in there. There are a lot of features that will attract coaster fans to Epcot when the Guardians ride opens, even beyond the appearance of Marvel actors who are making appearances in the ride. It is Disney’s first-ever reverse launch coaster and the carts rotate a full 360 degrees to give riders a good view of all the action taking place around them.
- Plus, flirt more! Because, first of all, it’s fun to dust off that skill. And two, done right, it’ll make your partner feel good. Or, yes, roll their eyes. But that’s also fine. Flirting is cheesy and silly but that’s part of the joy. It snaps us out of the present and reminds you, that you are two people who find each other attractive. And an easy way to do it is to send flirty texts. Texting is a great forum for flirtation because it can be done from anywhere and a funny, flirty text is a great change-up from the normal “Hey can you grab X from the grocery store?” According to Stephanie Mintz, M.A., LMFT, flirting is more than just talking about sex. “It’s about making the other person feel good based on how intimately you know them,” she says. “You know your partner inside and out, so flirting over text is a way you can let your partner know that you’re thinking of her during the craziness of the day, remind her of her attractiveness, and remind her how much she means to you.” Want to get started? We have cute text ideas that can get your started today!
- And fans of Reese Witherspoon will be happy to know that “Legally Blonde 3” is on its way, although it does keep getting delayed. Reese Witherspoon, who’s set to reprise her role as Elle Woods, first announced that the new movie was in development on June 7, 2018. Originally, MGM shared in a tweet that “Legally Blonde 3” would hit theaters on Valentine’s Day 2020. That date got pushed back to May 2022. Now, there’s no new release date, but the movie is still happening. Mindy Kaling, who’s been tasked with writing the script alongside Dan Goor, told Time in March that the screenplay isn’t ready, but that they’re digging deep to make sure it’s perfect. “What is Elle Woods like at 42?” she said. “Does she end up becoming all the things she wanted? How does that personality manifest in a grown woman? Has she become more cynical? Her brightness and her cheerfulness really worked when she was 22, but how has life changed her perspective on things?”
- At the end of the show – Why is communication so dar nimportant? Are you aware of how to improve communication skills by making slight adjustments to your daily conversations with others? Deena has a few tips that will help you be more charismatic in social settings. We hope you join us for these Hot Topics and more this morning on GTU Hour 2.