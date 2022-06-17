On GTU Hour 2 this morning – Ana de Armas may not wear an actual dress of Marilyn Monroe’s in “Blonde,” but she does a good job of filling her shoes. That’s based on the first trailer for the upcoming Netflix biopic about the iconic sex symbol, released on Thursday. The “official teaser” shows de Armas channeling some of Monroe’s most famous moments, including her rendition of “Diamonds Are A Girl’s Best Friend” from “Gentlemen Prefer Blondes.” However, de Armas is not seen singing “Happy Birthday” to John F. Kennedy. The film’s synopsis describes it as a bold reimagination of the life of “one of Hollywood’s most enduring icons,” from a volatile childhood as Norma Jeane Mortenson, through her rise to stardom and romantic entanglements.

Plus, will Zac Efron be spending more time in Utah? Kodiak, the fast-growing protein-packed breakfast and snack brand based in lower Pinebrook, announced this week that star Zac Efron is its first Chief Brand Officer. He also has become a shareholder in the company and has joined its Board of Directors. “My fast-paced lifestyle requires the right food and a good amount of protein, which is why I love Kodiak’s products,” Efron said. “Having the chance to be a part of Kodiak’s team in a much bigger way is super inspiring to me.” “Zac has been a long-time fan of Kodiak’s products and is eager to bring Kodiak into new territory,” a Kodiak press release states.

And this is for all of you “late-ish” folks, and it’s good news: Do you always run late, even for the most important dates? Some may see this as a sign of immaturity or even a serious problem. Besides, doesn’t chronic tardiness come with serious consequences? Well, believe it or not, a recent study actually found that running late may actually be a positive trait. According to research from Harvard Medical School, people who lack punctuality also feel less stressed. These people operate in a more calm and collected manner than those of us who show up early. This inner peace, in turn, actually increases life expectancy. Researchers stated that “an optimistic outlook early in life can predict better health and a lower rate of death during follow-up periods of 15 to 40 years.”

Finally, the Queen is back! Just hours after Tidal’s announcement of Beyoncé’s forthcoming, long-awaited seventh studio album entitled “Renaissance,” the superstar has returned to one of fashion’s biggest covers: British Vogue. The multihyphenate’s evolution from one of pop culture’s most beloved stars to a creative force becomes even more evident in her July 2022 cover feature, in which she so graciously sits atop a horse while wearing a head-to-toe Alaïa look. The velvet gown, affixed with gloves, was made complete with a striking feathered headpiece by British American brand Harris Reed and Vivienne Lake, along with Eddie Borgo earrings. It was yet another masterpiece ensemble dreamed to life by her personal stylist, Marni Senofonte, in collaboration with British Vogue’s editor in chief, Edward Enninful.

