A new invention that will reinvent the way you use your backpack

Deja Viau “view” (age 22) & Canyon Viau “view” (age 19) are sibling inventors for the Backpal, an insert for any Backpack. For Deja and Canyon, being small business owners calls for hard work, dedication, and long hours. The siblings are ambitious with their invention and are excited to continue sharing their dreams with the reinventing of organization in your backpack.

After getting recognized for their brilliant design Deja and Canyon, were able to get their product through Staples Connect.

The story behind the Backpal will have you motivated to make a change. Mark Viau, a former FBI agent was concerned after hearing how his two teens, Canyon and Deja were dealing with back pain from their heavy backpacks.

The three of them joined forces and created the BackPal, “a slotted insert that distributes the weight evenly within a backpack, reducing the amount of strain on the carrier while keeping it organized.”

Deja & Canyon had recently won the Staples Innovation Award, and their invention Backpal is now sold in Staples stores.

Find Backpal online.