Sheri Nielsen, owner of Salon Fresh, joins the show to talk about a new solution for those with

hair loss.

Now offering a service called KC Mesh Hair Integration, Nielsen explains that this is a new form

of extensions meant for people suffering from hair loss for any reason. Being integrated in the

U.S. in April, the solution is neither a wig or a topper, but instead offers a breathable,

comfortable, easily maintainable option for natural looking hair.

This new method is washable, stylable and holds for about a year at a time. With occasional

appointments needed to tighten the mesh to the head, this is a low maintenance option for

those who may need it.

Clients only need fifty percent of their natural hair in order to have the integration. Nielsen, a

Master Educator, is teaching other stylists that want to add this service to their options. Nielsen

explains that she wants to help people with this life changing system.

Cami Benincosa talks about her experience with the process. As a cancer survivor, Benincosa

lost her hair from Chemotherapy treatments. When it grew back, her hair wasn’t what it used to

be and it left her with a constant mark of what she had been through. KC Mesh Hair Integration

offered a way for Benincosa to move on.

Salon Fresh is offering a way for those with hair loss to get thirty percent off an initial service.

Three people will be offered this discounted service.

Instagram: @salonfresh1 @kerriecapelli_saltlakecounty

Facebook: Salon Fresh Beauty and Boutique

Website: www.salonfreshslc.com