Breaking the norm by getting more women in to the game and on the greens, Jennifer Clyde and Michelle Money created club “ForeAll”, and joined us this morning to tell us all about it! Listening to these two chat about how they got started takes out the intimidation, and puts in the fun. We want in!

The next ForeAll Event happens on August 21st at Thanksgiving Point Golf Club. Want to join? Get on it asap because there are less than 15 tickets left!

IG @fore.all and online www.foreall.com