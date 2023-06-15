

Hannah Romney, Miss Davis County, joined our hosts to explain her Gender Affirming clothing line. Green Carnation is an organization dedicated to building safe public and online spaces for LGBTQ youth.

Her Gender affirming closet is free to low-cost clothing stores for those looking for affordable accommodations for transitioning.

She has partnered with Ellie Mental Health Clinic in Bountiful to help spread awareness regarding the importance of gender-affirming care. The public can get involved with Green Carnation by following their Instagram account. You can also help Green Carnation reach their fundraising goal to get their 501c by donating to their Venmo account @greencarnationclub.